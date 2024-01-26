'Elective surgeries will have to be postponed': Type O blood supply at critical levels, say Red Cross, HSA

The stockpile of type O blood in Singapore is at critical levels, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said on Thursday (Jan 25).

They are urging eligible individuals with O+ and O- blood types to donate blood ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays on Feb 10 and 11 "to restore stocks to healthy levels".

"Group O blood stocks are currently at critical levels due to high usage of these blood types and lower than normal blood donor turnout since the beginning of 2024," HSA and SRC said in a joint media release.

"As the universal blood group, group O blood is required during emergencies when patients' blood groups are unknown. Furthermore, nearly half of all patients in Singapore have group O blood and can only receive group O blood," they added.

"If group O blood stocks continue to drop, elective surgeries will have to be postponed and life-saving transfusions could also be compromised."

A minimum 9-day stockpile is needed to respond to any civil or medical emergencies in Singapore, HSA and SRC said. But the current stocks can last less than six days.

During festive seasons, blood collection can dip by as much as 20 per cent, they added.

To restore group O blood stocks to healthy levels, HSA and SRC urged all eligible, healthy individuals with blood groups O+ and O- who are between 16 and 60 years old and weigh at least 45 kg "to step forward and contribute".

They can do so at blood banks in Dhoby Ghaut, Jurong, Outram, Punggol and Woodlands. The addresses and opening hours are available on the HSA website.

Community and corporate groups can call SRC at 6220 0183 or email donate.blood@redcross.sg to organise group donations.

Last June, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that A+ and O+ blood stocks were close to falling below critical levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Donors responded enthusiastically, with more than 1,700 of you coming forward within four days of the appeal," he added.

