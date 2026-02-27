MHA, MOT studying use of different licence plates for EVs in Singapore: Edwin Tong

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Transport are studying the use of differentiated licence plates for electric vehicles (EV), announced Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong.

Speaking during the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) Committee of Supply debate on Friday (Feb 27), Tong, who is also Minister for Law, said the ongoing study is intended to address emerging fire safety risks.

Explaining the decision behind the study, Tong said: "While research has shown that fires in EVs are less likely than in internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs pose different risks when they catch fire, and require a different management approach."

He said how a different licence plate can benefit both Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) first responders and members of the public.

This can help SCDF responders easily identify whether a vehicle is an EV, and adopt specialised procedures during an incident, including establishing a wider safety cordon to account for more intense flames.

He added that this can also help members of the public more readily identify that an affected vehicle is an EV, and take precautions to stay away.

Several European countries, including Germany, Hungary, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, have introduced differentiated licence plates for electric vehicles.

Closer to home, Taiwan also distinguishes EVs through licence plates.

The two ministries are expected to share further information later in the year.

