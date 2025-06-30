Electricity, gas prices to fall from July to September due to lower energy, fuel costs

Households in Singapore will see a decrease in electricity and gas prices from July to September 2025, due to lower energy and fuel costs.

The electricity tariff will fall by 2.3 per cent or 0.65 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) before GST as compared to the previous quarter, said SP Group on Monday (June 30).

City Gas, the producer and retailer of piped gas, said in a separate statement on the same day that the gas tariff will drop from 22.72 cents per kWh to 22.28 cents per kWh due to lower fuel costs as compared to the previous quarter.

With the new tariff, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in a four-room HDB flat, for example, will decrease by $2.36 before GST.

The overall electricity tariff before GST, including tariffs for non-households, will decrease by an average of 2.4 per cent or 0.65 cent per kWh as compared with the previous quarter.

SP Group and City Energy said it reviews the electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the industry regulator, Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Fees may also fluctuate quarter to quarter due to volatile global fuel prices driven by geopolitical factors, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Electricity bills are calculated using four components, including the cost of energy and the cost of network among others.

eriko.lim@asiaone.com