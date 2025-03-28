Electricity, gas tariffs to remain unchanged from April till June

Electricity and gas tariffs for households will be unchanged until June.

On Friday (March 28), SP Group said electricity tariffs will remain at 28.12 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while City Energy said gas tariffs will remain at 22.72 cents per kWh.

Both prices do not include the Goods and Services Tax.

SP Group said it reviews the electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the electricity industry regulator, Energy Market Authority.

Due to volatile global fuel prices, electricity tariffs may fluctuate between each quarter.

The electricity tariff consists of energy costs paid to generation companies and network costs to SP Group for transporting electricity through the power grid.

It also includes a market support services fee and costs of operating the electricity wholesale market and power system.

From October to December 2024, the electricity tariffs were 29.10 cents per kWh.

[[nid:713044]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com