Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4 per cent in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years; gas tariffs to increase by 1.6 per cent

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Rei Kurohi
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Electricity tariffs are set to rise by an average of 6.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year, SP Group said on Saturday (June 29).

Gas tariffs for households are also set to increase by 1.6 per cent in the third quarter, City Gas said.

For the period from July 1 to Sept 30, electricity tariffs will increase by 1.43 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the previous quarter.

Excluding the goods and services tax, this translates to a rise from 22.79 cents per kwh to 24.22 cents per kwh for households.

This is the highest it has been since the period from October to December 2014, when it was $25.28 before GST.

SP Group said in a statement that the increase is mainly due to the higher cost of natural gas for electricity generation.

This means that an average monthly bill for a family living in a four-room Housing Board flat will increase by $5.20.

SP Group said in its statement that it reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), and that the new tariffs have been approved by the electricity industry regulator.

Meanwhile, the increase in gas tariffs of 0.30 cent per kilowatt hour (kwh) means that households will have to pay 19.10 cents per kwh, up from the 18.80 cents per kwh in the previous quarter.

City Gas, a trustee of City Gas Trust, said in a statement on Saturday that the increase was due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

Gas tariffs are reviewed by City Gas based on guidelines set by EMA, which is also the gas industry regulator.

Since May 1, all households in Singapore can opt to purchase electricity from one of 13 retailers instead of SP Group under EMA's Open Energy Market (OEM) initiative.

The retailers generally offer prices that are about 20 per cent below SP Group's prevailing tariff under various schemes.

Some retailers also claim that their plans are more environmentally-friendly as the power supplied is generated in part from solar energy. Many also offer perks and freebies to entice consumers to switch over.

A spokesman for Sembcorp Power said almost 60,000 households from all across Singapore have signed up with the retailer so far.

"As SP Group's tariffs increase, this would make it even more compelling for households and businesses to want to switch to get great savings," the spokesman added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Electricity and Power oil and gas cost of living
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4 per cent in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years; gas tariffs to increase by 1.6 per cent
Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4% in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years
Singapore first &#039;Netflix for cars&#039; lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
WATCH: Woman gets stuck after crawling under statue for photo

LIFESTYLE

Restaurant review: Charm eatery &amp; bar in Bangkok hits every sweet spot with nostalgic Thai flavours
Restaurant review: Charm eatery & bar in Bangkok hits every sweet spot with nostalgic Thai flavours
Throw some kicks &amp; stay fit with these self defence classes in Singapore
Throw some kicks & stay fit with these self defence classes in Singapore
Singapore Food Festival to take place from July 12 to 28
Singapore Food Festival to take place from July 12 to 28
Glamping in Bali: Barefoot eco luxury living in Ubud and beyond
Glamping in Bali: Barefoot eco luxury living in Ubud and beyond

Home Works

House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

SERVICES