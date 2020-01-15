Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal

Read also

"I was forced to drink some orange juice. Then, my lips went numb," said Cheng, who said he did not pass out, however.

He later found himself held at a house, which was in Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri province, some 135km east of Bangkok.

His legs were tied to a chair with his hands tied together, he said, and he was kept blindfolded most of the time.

He told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that he was taken to four different locations in forested areas where he was tortured for 12 hours.

Even then, he was concerned for Lee, his "friend", Cheng said. "I asked my captor about him, but got no reply."

According to Cheng, there was one main captor who spoke to him in English, but at times he heard other voices speaking in Thai.

He claimed that his kidnappers beat and electrocuted him with electrical wires while demanding he pay his own ransom of US$500,000 (S$674,000) worth of bitcoins.

"I told my captor I didn't have that much. I'm not wealthy," said Cheng, who transferred over 5.9 bitcoins that he and his friends owned, worth 1.4 million baht (S$62,340).

The captor then allegedly forced him to call his mother and his friends to get more money, but no one answered as it was well past midnight.