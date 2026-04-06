Eligible families to receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits on April 28: MSF

Eligible families with three or more children will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28, as part of the government’s efforts to provide greater support for larger families with daily household expenses.

In a statement on Monday (April 6), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said that under the LFLC, each eligible third and subsequent Singapore citizen child will receive $1,000 annually.

The credits will be provided from the year the child turns one until the year the child turns six.

The LFLC will be automatically credited to the LifeSG digital wallet of each child’s Child Development Account (CDA) trustee, with no application required.

"The credits can be used at merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR, including supermarkets, pharmacies, utility providers and transport services such as taxis and private-hire rides," the ministry said.

The credits will be valid for one year, after which any unused funds will automatically expire.

To safeguard against scams, MSF said that CDA trustees will receive an SMS notification from "gov.sg" when the credits are disbursed.

"SMS notifications will only inform recipients of the disbursement status and related terms and conditions. Recipients will not be asked to reply to SMS messages or provide personal information," it said.

CDA trustees are also advised to ensure that their mobile number in Singpass is up to date to receive these notifications.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com