Eligible Singaporeans can claim SG60 Vouchers from July 1, valid till end of 2026

SG60 Vouchers will be released in two phases, with the first phase beginning on Tuesday (July 1) for eligible senior citizens, and the second phase starting on July 22 for all other adults aged 21 to 59.

As previously announced during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2025 speech, the vouchers are meant to recognise the contributions of all Singaporeans and to share the benefits of the Republic's progress as it marks its 60th year of independence.

Singaporeans aged between 21 and 59 (born between 1966 and 2004) will receive $600, while citizens aged 60 and above (born in 1965 or earlier), will receive $800.

Half of the vouchers will be allocated for spending at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other half will be allocated for spending at participating supermarkets — SG60 Vouchers can be used at all businesses that accept CDC Vouchers.

For instance, citizens aged 60 and above will receive $400 in vouchers for spending at heartland merchants and another $400 for spending at supermarkets.

Approximately three million Singaporeans are expected to benefit from the SG60 Vouchers, according to Community Development Council (CDC).

Claiming SG60 Vouchers

Claim phases will be open from 10am on their respective dates, where Eligible Singaporeans can visit go.gov.sg/sg60v and login with their Singpass details to claim their SG60 Vouchers.

They will subsequently receive a unique link — different from CDC Vouchers — via SMS from gov.sg to access their vouchers.

SG60 Vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2026, unlike CDC vouchers that are only valid till the end of 2025.

SG60 Postcard

Singaporeans can also look forward to receiving a specially designed SG60 postcard, which will feature a message from PM Wong.

The postcards will feature iconic landmarks, such as the Singapore River and the rain vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, designed by artists with different abilities.

Postcards will be mailed to eligible Singaporeans according to their respective claim phases for SG60 Vouchers.

For more details on SG60 Vouchers, visit go.gov.sg/sg60vouchers

[[nid:714775]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com