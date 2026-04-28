EMA to study use of geothermal energy for generating electricity in Singapore

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is calling for proposals to conduct a study to assess the feasibility of using geothermal energy as a source of renewable energy in Singapore.

In a statement on Tuesday (April 28), EMA said that the study is part of its efforts to pursue pathways to strengthen the Republic's energy resilience and reduce carbon emissions from its power sector.

"The feasibility study will thus assess the technical, environmental and commercial feasibility of deploying next-generation geothermal systems in Singapore," it said.

"The appointed consultant will also be tasked to identify areas for further study and propose policy frameworks for potential geothermal projects," it added.

Geothermal systems, which refers to using hot water and steam to generate electricity, are commonly found in geologically active regions such as volcanic zones.

Previous studies in the past five years have found high temperatures underground in northern and eastern Singapore that could potentially be a geothermal energy resource, including a site near Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

EMA said that while it is unlikely that Singapore has conventional geothermal energy resources, recent global advances in the technology have created new opportunities to harness sub-surface heat for power, heating and cooling needs.

The authority added that the upcoming study will build on its ongoing nationwide non-invasive geophysical study to assess Singapore's geothermal potential.

Commissioned by EMA in 2024, the tender was awarded to Surbana Jurong for $16 million. The results are likely to be released at the end of 2026.

"Together, the nationwide geophysical survey and feasibility study aim to provide a robust and holistic evaluation of Singapore's geothermal energy potential," said EMA.

"This will provide the Government with a basis to decide on the next steps in the pursuit of geothermal energy systems in Singapore."

Currently, 95 per cent of the Republic's total energy is generated by the burning of natural gas.

Singapore in February last year released its new emissions targets for 2035 to remain on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The consultant for the EMA feasibility study is expected to be appointed within 2026, and the duration of the study will depend on the proposal submitted by the appointed consultant, as well as the scope and complexity of work required.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com