'Embarrassing': Singapore car tosses trash out window in Malaysia, another motorist returns it to passenger

The driver of a Singapore-registered car and its passenger have come under fire for tossing trash out of the window while driving in Malaysia.

The incident, captured on a TikTok video that has since gone viral, shows the driver's shameful act being swiftly rebuked by a fellow motorist.

The video, which began circulating on social media around Sept 15, shows a black Mitsubishi with a Singapore licence plate stopping at a traffic light.

The car's passenger, who appeared to be a man sitting up front in the passenger seat, can be seen tossing an orange peel out the window and onto the road.

However, the litterbug's actions did not go unnoticed. In a display of civic duty, another driver, dressed casually in a khaki shirt and jeans, is seen getting out of his vehicle and approaching the Mitsubishi.

He calmly picks up the discarded peel, knocks on the passenger window to get the occupants' attention, and proceeds to return the trash through the partially opened window.

While the exact location and date of the incident remain unspecified, some netizens have speculated that it took place in Klang Valley, Selangor.

Regardless of the location, the video has sparked outrage and embarrassment among many Singaporeans.

The comments section of the TikTok video is flooded with users condemning the litterbug's actions, with many expressing shame and disappointment at the driver for tarnishing the reputation of Singaporeans abroad.

"This is so embarrassing," one user commented.

"As a Singaporean, I do not condone littering or spitting all over the place. Good job, bro," read another comment.

More users praised the quick-thinking motorist for teaching the litterbug a valuable lesson in public decency.

"Kudos to the guy who picked up the trash and gave it back. That's how you handle litterbugs!" said one user.

"Staying calm to do the right thing. No need to get aggressive," added another.

