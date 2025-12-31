Embracing multiculturalism will strengthen our shared identity: President Tharman

For President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, laksa is more than a favourite dish — it is also a symbol of Singapore's rich multicultural heritage.

In his New Year message on Wednesday (Dec 31), President Tharman said the overlap of Peranakan, Malay, Chinese and Indian influences has shaped and evolved laksa to its many varieties — such as the Siglap laksa, Nonya laksa, Asam laksa and curry laksa.

"Singaporeans of all races love the different combinations of these influences," he said.

"The overlap of different influences comes quite naturally in our foods like laksa. But, we can also create more of that overlap, that crossing of influences, in our cultures," he added.

In his three-minute video filmed at urban greenhouse Kebon Dapor, President Tharman featured Singaporeans Nadya and Yong En, who are exploring and mastering cultures different from their own.

Nadya, 17, first encountered the ancient Chinese music form of Nanyin several years ago and was drawn to its mellow and calming tones. She is now a vocalist with the Nanyin ensemble at the Siong Leng Musical Association.

Similarly, Yong En, a soprano singer and former student at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music who is now in her mid-20s, was drawn to Indian Odissi for its intricate and rhythmic elegance of footwork. She is now a practising Odissi dancer.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohammad Fairuz, an architecture lecturer by day, runs Kebon Dapor, where he grows herbs for traditional Malay cooking and introduces others to Malay cuisine and culture.

"The beauty of Singapore is that we can all learn and enjoy each other's cultures," said President Tharman, noting that the efforts of people like Nadya, Yong En, and Raja will gradually deepen multiculturalism.

"As more Singaporeans experiment and even attempt to master each other's cultures, we will develop a more confident sense of our shared identity."

