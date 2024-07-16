Employer foots $70k medical bill for maid with cancer, hires another helper to care for her

When her domestic helper of 13 years was diagnosed with brain cancer, Chen Damei (transliteration) not only paid $70,000 for her medical expenses, but also hired another maid to take care of her.

The heartwarming tale was shared in an interview published by Shin Min Daily News last Sunday (July 14).

Chen, 60, said she had known her Indonesian helper, Wati, for more than 15 years.

She first realised something was not right with Wati on Feb 10 this year - the first day of Chinese New Year - when the 50-year-old had such a bad headache she couldn't stand.

"She's not weak, so I was quite shocked at that time," recounted Chen, who then called her 58-year-old husband, Li Yujing (transliteration), who had driven to church.

The couple then rushed Wati, to the A&E department at the Singapore General Hospital.

It was bad news. Doctors told Chen that Wati had a 2.9cm tumour deep inside her brain and was in critical condition.

"She underwent a craniotomy on the second day she was hospitalised," Chen said. "She later had another surgery, and would undergo electrotherapy and chemotherapy."

A craniotomy is an operation where a small hole is made in the skull to remove a brain tumour.

Hired another helper

So far, Wati's medical expenses have come up to $130,000. Her insurance covers about $60,000, and Chen and her husband, who works for a telecommunications firm, will foot the remaining amount.

Although Wati can no longer work, Chen said she still pays her monthly salary.

And because Wati's is seriously ill, she hired another helper, who is from Myanmar, to take care of her as well as help with the chores.

She also flew Wati's husband and brother to Singapore after Wati's first operation and let them stay in her home. Wati's husband also visited a second time.

"I know that family presence and support is very important for Wati during this period. When my father was ill, it was during the pandemic. I still regret not visiting him in Taiwan," Chen said.

Paid for Wati's wedding

Wati told Shin Min that Chen had also paid for her wedding back in 2012. Chen even accompanied Wati to her hometown in East Java for five days to attend the wedding.

Chen loved her very much and treated her like a daughter, Wati added.

When asked about her kindness towards Wati, Chen said she was only doing what she could.

"When I was young, I saw how foreign missionaries put everything aside to to help others in another country. It made an impression on me. Since I'm also a Christian, I hope to spread this [kind of] love."

