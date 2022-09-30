Employer pays for maid's classes, now she runs 2 businesses in Philippines

Fuelled by her belief in lifelong learning, this woman encouraged her maid to sign up for classes by paying for them.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Sept 29), Jocelyn Mompal shared that her employer of 22 years, surnamed Wang, is her inspiration towards self-improvement.

The 58-year-old Filipino revealed how in 2008, Wang pushed her to sign up for entrepreneurship, time and money management courses in Singapore and paid for them.

It was not mentioned in the article how much Wang, 75, paid for those fees.

Equipped with the newly-acquired entrepreneurship skills, Mompal said that she now runs two businesses – a travel agency and shoe store – in her hometown at Iloilo City.

The grateful domestic worker added that she also used her savings to invest in a condominium unit in Manila.

"[Wang] supports me, understands me, gives me enough freedom, and encourages me to continue to learn and improve myself."

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Wang, who works in the education and mentoring industry, shared how her maid had managed her life so well that she would be able to have an income even in her seventies.

"She never borrowed a penny from me and we trust each other very much," the proud employer said, adding that she had also brought Mompal along to drama workshops.

Mompal and Wang's heartwarming employer-maid relationship began in 2000, and they have continued to support each other even when the latter's daughter left Singapore for the States two years later.

To illustrate their close-knit ties with each other, Wang shared how she had hosted Mompal's three children and her granddaughter when they visited Singapore for three weeks back in 2018.

This was after Mompal had invited her employer to attend her daughter's wedding in the Philippines, the Chinese daily reported. "I treated her family like my own," Wang said.

But all good things will have to come to an end. The maximum age that a domestic helper can work in Singapore is 60 years old, according to Ministry of Manpower regulations.

While Mompal is due to retire in two years, she is grateful for the support from her employer all these years.

"I'll miss her very much. Thanks to her encouragement and allowing me to start my own business, I will have an independent source of income after retirement," she said.

