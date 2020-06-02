Employers must notify MOM of workers returning from China

SINGAPORE - All employers will have to notify the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of employees who are due to return from China, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Feb 6).

This is to allow their return to be staggered and the flow of workers managed better, said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the government's coronavirus taskforce.

There will also be tighter surveillance and enforcement of the 14-day leave of absence (LOA), which is mandatory for all such workers, whether they are Singapore residents and foreign work pass holders.

Employers will also receive $100 a day for each worker serving the LOA, and this is applicable to Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders. This is equivalent to what they are receiving for those on quarantine orders. The foreign worker levy for those on LOA will also be waived for the LOA period. Details on when these measures will kick in are still being worked out.

Acknowledging concerns raised by employers about workers who have been evicted by their landlords , Mr Wong added that the government will work with dormitory operators to provide facilities if employers cannot find accommodation for workers to serve their LOA.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Tuas View Dormitory on Thursday (Feb 6) with Manpower Minister, Mrs Josephine Teo. Both ministers spoke to the operators and visited the dormitory's prepared isolation room and an LOA facility with 32 beds.

The dormitory is also providing such workers with basic necessities like water and food during the LOA period.

When asked about the number of returning workers or employers who were unable to find alternative accommodation, Mr Wong did not give a figure but said it was "quite a few".

"I'm glad that Singapore landlords have been cooperative and responsible, and by and large have been prepared," he said.

Details on how stricter enforcement of LOAs are still being worked out among the government agencies, Mr Wong added.