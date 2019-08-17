Employment practice watchdog looking into Nas Daily's Facebook post recruiting Vietnamese for Singapore team

SINGAPORE - Employment practice watchdog the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) said that it is looking into a Facebook post by video blogger Nuseir Yassin that calls for a Vietnamese person to apply for a job in his Singapore company.

Mr Yassin, popularly known as Nas, said in a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 12) that he was looking for a Vietnamese person to join his team in Singapore.

"I'm looking for the best video maker in Vietnam to join me in a full-time position. You have to know how to make videos. You have to be the best at shooting or editing," he wrote on the Nas Daily Vietnamese Facebook page, which has some 71,200 followers.

He asked job-seekers to e-mail their applications to him, before offering a reward of US$500 (S$690) to the person who shared the post with the successful job applicant.

Mr Yassin, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Israeli, moved to Singapore in April to set up the Nas Daily Media Company.

His Facebook page Nas Daily has a following of about 13 million people.

In response to media queries, Tafep said that it expects all employers to abide by the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP), which applies to all Singapore-based jobs.

This is regardless of the medium in which the job advertisement is posted, said a Tafep spokesman.

Under the TGFEP, words and phrases that exclude Singaporeans or indicate a preference for non-Singaporeans should not be used.

And as part of requirements under the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF), employers would not be able to submit Employment Pass applications without advertising the positions in Workforce Singapore's Jobs Bank and giving fair consideration to local job applicants, the spokesperon added.

The FCF details fair hiring requirements for companies in Singapore, including advertising in the Jobs Bank.

Advertisements must be open to Singaporeans and run for at least 14 calendar days before companies apply for Employment Passes.

Companies are exempted from these requirements if they have fewer than 10 employees, pay a fixed monthly salary of $15,000 and above or if the job is on a short-term basis.

"Tafep takes a serious view of all forms of discriminatory employment practices, which are not in adherence with TGFEP," the watchdog's spokesperson said.

"We work closely with the Ministry of Manpower to take appropriate action against the employer should breaches of the TGFEP and FCF requirements be found."

The watchdog advised employers to refer to Tafep's website for a list of words and phrases to avoid in job advertisements, and said that individuals who wish to report discriminatory job advertisements may also do so on Tafep's website.

The Straits Times has contacted Mr Yassin for comments.

