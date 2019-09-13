Engineer's texts after PIE viaduct collapse suggested incident was due to design mistake

SINGAPORE - Hours after the collapse of a PIE viaduct in July 2017, professional engineer Robert Arianto Tjandra, who had been overseeing the design of the project, said in WhatsApp messages to a former colleague that the incident had been a result of a "design mistake".

The text messages were revealed in court on Friday (Sept 13), during the cross-examination of prosecution witness Liu Xiayu, who was a former subordinate of Arianto Tjandra at subcontractor CPG Consultants at the time. Mr Liu joined CPG in 2015, but resigned in Feburary 2017.

Arianto Tjandra, 46, was the qualified person from CPG who had approved the design and supervision of the construction works for the project.

He is facing five charges under the Building Control Act and the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

The viaduct collapsed in the early hours of July 14, 2017, resulting in the death of 31-year-old Chinese worker Chen Yinchuan. Ten other workers were hurt, two seriously.

On Friday (Sept 13), the court heard that about five hours after the incident, Liu messaged Arianto Tjandra, saying that he felt "so sorry about the accident". "Please let me know if I can help (with) something," he added in the text message.

In response, Arianto Tjandra asked Mr Liu to check calculations for piers 41 and 42 - vertical columns on which the viaduct would have rested.