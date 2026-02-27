English Premier League to launch streaming service in Singapore this year

The English Premier League (EPL) is set to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore this year, in partnership with local telecommunications company StarHub, reported the Financial Times (FT).

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters made the announcement at the Financial Times' Business of Football conference on Feb 26, adding that the service, named Premier League+, will be available for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

"For the first time, we're going direct-to-consumer in Singapore. It's a very long, considered process, carefully chosen," Masters said, adding that EPL has a six-year agreement with StarHub, reported The Sun.

"We're going to be having our own customers — I think that's the big change. That means delving into things like promotion and pricing, all sorts of things. That's why it's an important step for us."

By creating a direct-to-consumer channel, EPL will no longer need to solely rely on broadcasting channels.

"It will be a new app that you can download on your smart TV or laptop. You'll be able to watch 380 games a season, with lots of shoulder content and a 24/7 dedicated channel," Masters said, reported The Athletic.

Masters also said that the streaming service in Singapore will form a basis for how such services can be replicated worldwide.

While traditional partnerships with broadcasters like Sky Sports in the UK will remain the bedrock of EPL's media business, the new platform will provide the league with "optionality" in specific markets, FT reported Masters saying.

AsiaOne has reached out to StarHub for additional information.

[[nid:729415]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com