You shall not pass: EPL obtains Singapore court order to force ISPs to block 25 illegal streaming sites

SINGAPORE - The English Premier League has obtained a court order to force Internet service providers (ISPs) to block 25 of the most popular websites that illegally stream its matches, it said in a statement on March 21.

It is part of the popular competition’s ongoing global efforts to combat piracy, and brings the total number of such sites blocked in Singapore to more than 460.

The method by which the ISPs are required to implement the blocks has been refined, the league said, without elaborating further.

In the past year, the league said it has worked closely with the authorities in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam to crack down on sellers of devices that illegally stream Premier League content.

Legal action has included website blocks in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia and landmark cases against sellers of illicit streaming devices in Singapore.

Illegal sites, devices and apps are potential tools for cybercriminals to get personal information through fake login pages, the league said.

Sometimes, it forces users to download malicious software before accessing the streams, which can lead to data theft, malware and other scams.

A study commissioned by the league showed that consumers have an average 48 per cent chance of encountering a cyber threat on the top 25 illegal streaming sites in Singapore.

According to the study, carried out by cybersecurity consultant and researcher Paul Watters, 53 per cent of advertisements analysed on these websites were categorised as high risk, with consumers 3.5 times more at risk of scams when visiting illegal sports streaming sites, compared to mainstream sites in Singapore.

The league’s general counsel Kevin Plumb said: “We will continue working with our broadcast partner StarHub, as well as local authorities and (ISPs), to block illegal streams and to make fans aware of the dangers associated with these websites.”

