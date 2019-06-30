Enhanced app helps CGH nurses converse with patients in Cantonese, Hokkien and Malay

SINGAPORE - Changi General Hospital (CGH) has launched an enhanced version of a mobile app developed by its nurses to help them communicate with patients in Cantonese, Hokkien and Malay.

Called i-COMM, the app was shown on Saturday (June 29) at the International Council of Nurses (ICN) Congress 2019 held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay.

The app can play audio recordings of 500 common stock phrases each for Cantonese, Hokkien and Malay, and can highlight key words to help the nurses pick up a dialect or language.

It also displays images or photographs so that patients could understand the nurses. For example, if a nurse selects the phrase "I will give you an injection on your arm," the app will show an image of an injection being administered.