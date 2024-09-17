'To enjoy the best life': Chan Chun Sing's simple wish for his kids

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing is a familiar face in the public sphere, but behind the political figure lies a devoted father of three.

In a recent interview with 8world, the 54-year-old offered a glimpse into his family life, sharing the joys and challenges of raising his children, one of whom has cerebral palsy.

Speaking about his 13-year-old son, Chan admitted to longing for more time with all his children.

"Whether or not a kid has special needs, they will always have their individual requirements. So as a parent, as a dad, of course I wish for them to enjoy the best life," he said.

The weight of public scrutiny is something Chan acknowledged his children face, particularly his 23-year-old daughter.

He recalled how people would comment on her academic performance: "When my daughter used to do well in school, others would often laugh and say, 'You're the minister's daughter, of course you should do well.'"

He recognised that she would face criticism regardless of her results, with some who may say she didn't meet expectations as a minister's daughter if she didn't excel.

Despite the pressures, Chan emphasised the importance of allowing his children to forge their own paths.

He shared he has always tried to give them autonomy, such as letting them choose their schools.

This simple yet heartfelt desire for his children's happiness is evident in Chan's social media posts, where he often shares snapshots of family outings and activities.

Amid his demanding responsibilities, his priority remains clear — ensuring his children have the freedom and support to pursue their own happiness.

"The hardest part is letting our kids walk the path they wish to walk," he confessed.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.