Police officers with riot shields arrest man who allegedly smashed windscreens of vehicles in Jurong West

The police on Monday (March 23) arrested a 52-year-old man for public nuisance and mischief in Jurong West.

A video posted on Facebook shows several vehicles in a carpark with their windscreens smashed.

By comparing the building facade seen in the background, and the livery on a van — against Google Map's street view and publicly accessible business listings — AsiaOne was able to verify that the incident took place at 18 Enterprise Road.

The address is listed as the place of business for a diversified industrial conglomerate specialising in manufacturing, engineering, mining and distribution activities across Southeast Asia.

Another video shows a man walking along Soon Lee Road towards Fan Yoong Road with police officers following him on foot and giving him instructions. He was seen holding a statue-like object in his right hand.

As five police officers, two with riot shields, closed in on him, the man was seen complying and squatting near a tree.

AsiaOne understands that the man seen along Soon Lee Road is the person arrested in relation to the incident at 18 Enterprise Road.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed receiving a call for assistance at about 1.35pm.

They said the 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief, adding that he was taken conscious to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:732151]]

editor@asiaone.com