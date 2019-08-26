Epic 100-day Singapore to London overland expedition flags off

SINGAPORE - British student Nathan George grew up listening to his grandfather's stories about driving from London to Singapore with his friends in 1955, so it was an easy decision to join an expedition that recreates the original jaunt, albeit in reverse.

Mr George, 21, is one of eight adventurers embarking on the gruelling trek that will take three vehicles from Singapore to London, traversing jungles, mountains and deserts across three continents.

The 100-day journey was flagged off at the F1 Pit Building on Sunday (Aug 25).

"My grandpa was fresh out of university when he set off, just like I am right now," says Mr George, a Newcastle University economics graduate.

"He has always talked about his trip... so it's exciting to go off and do it myself even though I have no idea what to expect."

His grand-dad Tim Slessor, who was 24 when he made the trek - dubbed The First Overland expedition - is now 87. He took ill the morning of the flag-off but is expected to join the team on the road shortly as the ninth member.

In 1955, six Oxford and Cambridge university students, including Mr Slessor, made history when they arrived in Singapore after six months on the road - the longest overland expedition at the time.

A restored dark-blue Land Rover Series 1 named "Oxford", used in the original expedition, is one of the three vehicles on this trip.