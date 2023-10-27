ERA's video asking 'millionaire' property agent about his $55k outfit and watch goes viral

What is a millionaire's outfit of the day like?

For property agent Kevin Lim, it seems like branded labels from head to toe, and paired with a $40,000 watch.

This was revealed by ERA Singapore on Monday (Oct 23) which has raised plenty of eyebrows online.

In a TikTok video titled "asking millionaires how much is their outfit", Lim said that his Celine sweater is "probably" around $1,500.

Lim, who is ERA Singapore's chief agency officer, added that his jeans and shoes from the same French luxury clothing brand cost around $2,000 and $1,200 respectively.

When it came to the accessories, the 43-year-old said that his chain from Japanese jewellery maker Goro Takahashi is an eye-popping $10,000.

The Audemars Piguet timepiece on his wrist? A cool $40,000, Lim said, while flashing his pearly whites for the camera.

In the video, ERA Singapore said that his "outfit price" is a whopping $54,700.

In the next segment of the 44-second video, Lim was asked if he has any tips "to be a millionaire" like himself.

Letting out a laugh, he said: "Don't buy stupid stuff like that. Use the gains from investments. You know, other people's money.

"And then you can start buying stupid things."

The video, which has garnered over 100,000 views, has sparked much discussion on social media. Many netizens criticised ERA Singapore's decision to post it.

One wrote that it was "humble bragging at its finest", and a second said that it was "tasteless".

"Show off here for what?" a netizen added.

An AsiaOne reader, who declined to be named, labelled the video as distasteful.

She added that it was shared at a time when "cost of living has risen significantly in Singapore".

"Those who have benefited from earning well such as property agents should just quietly enjoy their money and not flaunt it so distastefully like this."

'Very humble and sporting'

However, others were less critical, saying that the critics are "jealous" and "sour grapes".

"He puts a lot of effort and spends his money on things he enjoys," a netizen added.

When one netizen said Lim was "flexing hard", ERA Singapore said that he is "actually very humble and sporting".

ERA Singapore said in their website that Lim "embodies success".

"At age 27, he enjoyed financial independence by making his first million dollars. He started along the track of success at just 22, using his sales acumen and an understanding of market trends to catapult him in the real estate industry," the real estate agency said.

Lim was also featured in several media publications, including a feature in The Straits Times on his wine collection in 2021.

The property agent also has a YouTube channel where he shares investment strategies and his work at ERA Singapore.

AsiaOne has contacted ERA Singapore and Lim for comment.

