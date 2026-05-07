ERP 2.0 may be used to enforce against traffic violations such as speeding: Jeffrey Siow

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 system could possibly be used to detect traffic offences such as speeding, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia asked on Monday (May 5) if the new satellite-based system could be used to monitor and enforce Silver Zone & School Zone speed limits.

In a written parliamentary reply, Siow said ERP 2.0 is designed primarily for payment and ERP charges, and the on-board unit (OBU) installed on vehicles provides real-time traffic updates and situational alerts to support road safety.

"ERP 2.0 can also be used for enforcement, including for traffic offences like speeding, but further enhancements will be needed," he added.

"The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs are studying the implementation details."

Singapore is set to fully transition to the ERP 2.0 system at the start of 2027, and about 93 per cent of vehicles in Singapore have already installed the new OBU as of Jan 31.

He also said then that all owners of Singapore-registered vehicles are advised to have the OBU installed - and a final reminder to do so took place on Feb 15.

Motorcyclists and drivers who do not install the new OBUs three months after their reminders will need to pay $35 to install the device on motorcycles and $70 for all other vehicles.

MOT had said in a 2023 written parliamentary reply that the Land Transport Authority will only use vehicle-specific data for payments, charges and enforcement, such as against non-payment of ERP charges.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com