ERP 2.0's on-board unit meets international standards, says LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has refuted online claims that the Electronic Road Pricing system (ERP 2.0) on-board units (OBU) doesn't meet international standards for electronic devices, according to a press release on Tuesday (May 14).

The OBU is a three-piece device, part of the ongoing changes introduced by the LTA as Singapore transitions to ERP 2.0.

This takes over the existing ERP system, which has been in use for over 25 years and is approaching the end of its operational lifespan.

However, there have been online claims that the OBU had failed to reach global benchmarks.

On May 8, MP Louis Chua asked Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat in Parliament if the OBU meets the Automotive Electronics Council Q100 (AEC-Q100) requirements for reliable operations in Singapore's climate.

However, this is not the correct standard for assessing electronic devices like the OBU, said LTA in their press release.

The AEC-Q100 standard is used to measure packaged integrated circuits used in vehicles, such as the chips used in the in-car entertainment system.

This standard focuses on the quality of individual components and is not meant for devices that comprise many components that are put together, said LTA.

The OBU, added LTA, was tested against the International Electrotechnical Commission's IEC-60068 and IEC-60529, which are used to test the operational reliability of electronic or electrical devices.

The OBU also passed several tests including temperature and humidity ones, the LTA said, assuring that when properly installed, the OBU is safe and reliable to use in Singapore's operating environment.

LTA added that the OBU functions like a mini-computer and generates heat during operation.

"It is different from devices like the existing IU and vehicle dashcam, or other components of the OBU like the antenna and touchscreen display. These are either passive devices or do not have the same computing functions as the processing unit," said LTA.

LTA also said that Apple had issued a technical advisory that their devices should be stored between -20 to 45 degrees Celsius, and that users should not leave their iPhones in a parked car on a hot day.

"It is the same reason why LTA does not recommend placing the processing unit on the dashboard, as the temperature at this location could reach 50-52 degrees Celsius on a hot day, compared to 38-39 degrees Celsius at the footwell," said the transport authority.

OBU installation process more complex: Chee Hong Tat

The installation process for ERP 2.0 on-board units (OBUs) has become more complex due to the more options being available to drivers, Chee said in Parliament on May 8.

"By providing more choices, the process becomes more complex, and the workshops will require more time to complete the installation," he said then.

"However, we think the trade-off is necessary, to allow vehicle owners to have the flexibility to customise their preferred options, and not have a 'one-size fits all' approach."

The installation of the OBU began with a group of early adopters in August 2023, and so far, more than 18,000 vehicles have installed it.

All new vehicles registered from May 1 will come with the OBU already installed.

The exercise is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025, reported The Straits Times.

ALSO READ: Installation for ERP 2.0 'complex', to take longer due to more options: Chee Hong Tat

khooyihang@asiaone.com