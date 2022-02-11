ERP prices to increase at certain gantries from Feb 14

The LTA has completed its latest ERP review, and will raise ERP prices at certain gantries to better 'manage congestion'.

These adjustments are based off of data gathered in January 2022. With the gradual easing of Covid restrictions, the LTA has stated that traffic has built up at certain stretches on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE).

These are the following ERP gantries that have their rates adjusted:

ERP gantry Time Current Rates Revised Rate (w.e.f. Feb 14, 2022) AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of three gantries) 8.00am – 8.30am $0 $1 AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 gantries) 8.30am – 9.30am $1 $2 AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas 6.00pm – 7.00pm $0 $1 Southbound CTE after Braddell Road & PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 gantries) 9.30am – 10.00am $1 $2 Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of two gantries) 5.30pm – 6.00pm $1 $2 Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of two gantries) 6.30pm – 7.00pm $2 $3 Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of two gantries) 7.00pm – 7.30pm $0 $1

The revised rates will come into effect on the Feb 14, 2022.

This article was first published in Motorist.