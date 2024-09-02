ERP rates to go up by $1 at 3 locations from Sept 9

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by $1 at three expressway locations starting from Sept 9.

The three locations are:

- Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall Road towards the City (set of three gantries)

- Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) Eastbound before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard (set of two gantries)

- Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP) after Defu Flyover

The increased rates will apply in the morning for the AYE and KPE, and the evening for the MCE. The revised rates are below:

Time Period Current ERP Rates Revised ERP Rates with effect Sept 9 AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of three gantries) 7.30am to 8.00am $2 $3 MCE Eastbound before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (set of two gantries) 6.30pm to 7.00pm $0 $1 KPE towards ECP after Defu Flyover 8.00am to 8.30am $3 $4

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) says that traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways based on their monitoring of traffic conditions in July 2024, and the increase in ERP rates will help to manage congestion at these stretches. ERP rates for all other gantries remain unchanged.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.