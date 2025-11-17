Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

ERP rates to go up by $1 at 4 expressway locations from Jan 2; reduction at 6 locations for school holidays

LTA says traffic speeds have fallen below the optimal range at the four locations
ERP rates to go up by $1 at 4 expressway locations from Jan 2; reduction at 6 locations for school holidays
The Land Transport Authority has announced ERP rate reduction at 6 locations for the December school holidays. There will also be rate increase at four locations from January 2, 2026 onwards.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONNovember 17, 2025 3:10 AMBYSean Ler

Four expressway locations will see Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates go up by $1 from Jan 2, 2026. 

In a statement on Monday (Nov 17), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the rate revision follows its monitoring of traffic conditions in October.

"Traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways," the transport regulator said, adding that "traffic speeds have fallen below the optimal range".

The increase along stretches of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), the Central Expressway (CTE), the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) covers nine time periods.

ERP rate increase at four locations across nine time periods with effect from January 2, 2026.

ERP rate reduction at 6 locations for school holidays

Meanwhile, during the December school holidays, ERP rates will go down by $1 at six locations along the AYE, CTE, PIE and KPE. 

LTA said that the ERP rates will revert to current rates from Jan 2, 2026.

ERP rates decrease at six locations for the December school holidays.

[[nid:724392]]

editor@asiaone.com 

LTA (Land Transport Authority)ERP
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.