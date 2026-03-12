ERP rates to rise by $1 at 4 locations; LTA closely monitoring Orchard Road traffic

Four expressway locations will see Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates go up by $1 from March 23, 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (March 12).

This includes two locations on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) — including one with multiple gantries — and one each along the Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), said LTA.

The authority said it had observed traffic building up at various stretches of expressways in January, adding that the optimal speed range for expressways is between 45kmh and 65kmh. To manage congestion at these locations, ERP rates will be increased by $1 with effect from March 23.

At locations with multiple gantries, motorists would pay at only one gantry.

Time period Current ERP rates Revised ERP rates AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City 8.30am to 9am $3.00 $4.00 9am to 9.30am $2.00 $3.00 9.30am to 10am $1.00 $2.00 AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas 6.30pm to 7pm $2.00 $3.00 Northbound CTE after PIE 5.30pm to 6pm $3.00 $4.00 KPE (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover 7.30am to 8am $3.00 $4.00

Rates for the other previously announced timeslots or gantries remain unchanged, the authority said.

It encouraged motorists to plan their journeys and consider taking alternative routes.

LTA 'closely monitoring' Orchard area

Meanwhile, LTA said it is also "closely monitoring" traffic conditions at the Orchard Road area as speeds there have been persistently below the optimal range of 20kmh to 30kmh.

It noted that the area was previously subjected to ERP charges but has been unpriced since April 2020, when Singapore implemented a Circuit Breaker period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

