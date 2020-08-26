ERP rates up at selected gantries on the CTE starting Aug 31

ERP rates on the Central Expressway (CTE) will rise following the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) third review of Electronic Road Pricing after the Circuit Breaker.

Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions from early to mid August 2020, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the Central Expressway (CTE).

As more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has continued to build up during weekday peak hours.

This has led to localised congestion at specific locations along the CTE during the morning and evening peak periods.

To manage congestion during peak periods, ERP rates will be increased by $1.00 with effect from 31 August 2020 at the following gantries:

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

7.30am to 8.30am: From $0 to $1.00

Northbound CTE after PIE

18.00 to 18.30: From $1 to $2

18.30 to 19.00: From $1 to $2

LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely.

As announced earlier, ERP rates will be reviewed once every five weeks. The outcome of the next ERP rate review will be announced in the last week of September 2020, and the appropriate ERP rates will take effect from Oct 5, 2020.

ERP 2.0 or satellite-based ERP won’t be implemented this year

This article was first published in Torque.