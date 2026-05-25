ERP rates to go down at 6 expressway locations; up at 2 others: LTA

Six expressway locations will see Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates come down by $1 from June 2, while two other expressway locations will see ERP charges go up by $1 from June 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 25).

These six locations are at five expressways — Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Central Expressway (CTE), and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards East Coast Parkway (ECP), and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) said LTA.

The authority said these locations and time slots were identified in anticipation of lower traffic demand over the upcoming June school holidays. Rates will revert to the prevailing charges from June 29.

Time period Current ERP rates Revised ERP rates AYE before Alexandra towards City 8am to 8.30am $1.00 $0.00 AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of 3 gantries) 9am to 9.30am $3.00 $2.00 6pm to 6.30pm $1.00 $0.00 Southbound CTE before Braddell Road 7am to 7.30am $2.00 $1.00 8am to 8.30am $3.00 $2.00 8.30am to 9pm $3.00 $2.00 Northbound CTE after PIE (set of 2 gantries) 6pm to 6.30pm $4.00 $3.00 6.30pm to 7pm $4.00 $3.00 7pm to 7.30pm $3.00 $2.00 7.30pm to 8pm $1.00 $0.00 KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover 7am to 7.30am $1.00 $0.00 7.30am to 8am $4.00 $3.00 8am to 8.30am $5.00 $4.00 8.30am to 9pm $6.00 $5.00 9pm to 9.30pm $2.00 $1.00 9.30pm to 10pm $1.00 $0.00 Westbound PIE before Eunos Link 7.30am to 8am $1.00 $0.00 9am to 9.30pm $1.00 $0.00

Rates up at two expressway locations

Meanwhile, ERP rates will go up at two expressway locations across six time periods — from June 29 — after the June school holidays.

The transport regulator said it had observed traffic building up along various stretches of these expressways.

In earlier news releases, LTA had said that the optimal speed range for expressways is between 45kmh and 65kmh.

Time period Current ERP rates Revised ERP rates AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of 3 gantries) 7am to 7.30am $0.00 $1.00 7.30am to 8pm $4.00 $5.00 PIE (Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer)(set of 3 gantries) 7am to 7.30am $0.00 $1.00 7.30am to 8pm $1.00 $2.00 8pm to 8.30pm $1.00 $2.00 8.30pm to 9pm $3.00 $4.00

LTA 'closely monitoring' Orchard area

Following its announcement in March, LTA reiterated that traffic conditions for the Orchard Road area are being "closely monitored".

It added that ERP is being considered again as speeds have persistently remained below the optimal range of 20kmh to 30kmh since October last year.

"If road congestion deteriorates further next quarter, LTA will resume ERP operations for the Orchard cordon," it said.

The area was previously subjected to ERP charges but has been unpriced since April 2020, when Singapore implemented a Circuit Breaker period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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editor@asiaone.com