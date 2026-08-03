80-year-old Esso petrol attendant fractures arm in alleged assault by taxi driver over parking

An 80-year-old petrol station attendant suffered a fractured arm after he was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver last Thursday (July 30) while trying to stop him from parking illegally outside a toilet.

The incident occurred at around 6am at an Esso gas station along Dunearn Road that day.

Chen, an 80-year-old employee, told Shin Min Daily News that his shift typically begins at 7am. As he always arrives early to prepare for the day, Chen then noticed a taxi parked outside a toilet near the staff changing room that morning.

Seeing the male driver about to enter the toilet, Chen approached him to dissuade him from doing so, reported the Chinese newspaper.

Chen pointed out that the taxi was parked in a spot marked with double yellow lines and that there were several parking spaces available just a short distance away.

Double yellow lines indicate that parking is prohibited at all times on the road.

"I politely reminded him that he couldn't park here, and he got very agitated," said Chen.

The driver allegedly taunted him to "call the police" and even tried to hit him with a safety cone outside the toilet.

Hit by cabbie

Seeing the altercation escalate, Chen tried to record the incident on his phone but the taxi driver reportedly hit him. The 80-year-old raised his left arm to block the impact, causing him to fall to the ground.

"Before I could even react, the taxi driver had already gotten in (his car) and left," recalled Chen.

Chen suffered bruises on his left arm and a private hire driver who had witnessed the incident suggested calling the police.

Based on the photos provided by Chen, the taxi is believed to be from ComfortDelGro, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The gas station manager later arrived at around 9am, checked the CCTV footage and told Chen to see a doctor. Chen also reported the incident at the police station that evening, according to the Chinese newspaper.

Chen, who has been working for almost eight years, said he has never encountered such a situation nor "met such an unreasonable person".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelGro and Esso Singapore for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com