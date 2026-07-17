Music therapist and champion for special-needs students dies of lung cancer at 45 

A local music therapist, dedicated to helping students with special needs, died on Wednesday (July 15) of lung cancer at 45 years old.

Eta Lauw was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer in May, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Lauw's husband, Liu Yonglun (transliteration), a 44-year-old arts administrator, told the Chinese newspaper that his wife's passing was sudden.

He described Lauw as someone who always had a strong sense of mission and said that the couple shared an emotional bond for those with special needs.

Lauw and Liu reportedly ran the Harmony Community Club, a choir for people with special needs. The former would also provide free guidance to a Chinese-language choir for those with dementia every Monday, before her passing.

Lauw was a lecturer for the master of music therapy programme at Lasalle College of the Arts, according to the school's website.

Before becoming a music therapist, the 45-year-old had spent a decade in broadcast media and corporate communications.

She reportedly resigned in 2014 and pursued a master's degree in music therapy in Australia at the University of Melbourne.

10 years of dedication

One of Lauw's classmates in Australia Huang Jiale (transliteration), who is also a music therapist, told Zaobao that Lauw had been dedicated to music therapy for the past 10 years.

"She has helped countless people with special needs as a music therapist for eight years and helped nurture local music therapists as a lecturer for two years," said the 34-year-old.

Zhong Qiyun (transliteration), a 24-year-old student at Lasalle, described Lauw as a "superwoman".

Despite her heavy workload as a teacher, Lauw still personally visited and cared for her students during their internships, said Chung.

With tears in his eyes, Liu reportedly said that even in Lauw's final days, she still thought of the people around her.

"She often sent messages to many people, keeping everyone's emotional needs and troubles in mind, and checking on them from time to time.

"She was a good friend to everyone."

[[nid:740477]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com