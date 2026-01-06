Woman, 23, caught with etomidate-laced vape jailed for a week in first case of skipping rehab

A 23-year-old Kpod user who did not attend compulsory rehabilitation was taken to court for possessing etomidate, a controlled drug.

Singaporean Tang Yu Ling was convicted of the charge and sentenced to one week's jail on Tuesday (Jan 6).

This is the first case of a person being charged for an e-vaporiser related offence for failing to attend rehab, said the Health Science Authority (HSA) on Tuesday.

On Sept 2, 2025, Tang was caught with a vape and vape pod in Tengah. The pod was analysed and found to contain etomidate, which was listed as a Class C drug from Sept 1.

According to HSA, she was issued a composition fine and ordered to attend a rehabilitation programme, in lieu of prosecution.

But she failed to show up for the first appointment for the rehabilitation programme on Sept 24, and for subsequent appointments despite reminders.

HSA said rehabilitation is offered to offenders at the first instance to give them a chance to quit with professional support. Attendance is mandatory.

"However, offenders, as in the case of Tang, who fail to attend and/or complete their rehabilitation will be charged in court," it stated.

Tang could have been fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to two years, or both.

