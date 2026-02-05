'Even bird spikes don't stop them': Bedok resident appeals for help after kingfishers repeatedly crash into windows

A woman was left baffled after a pair of kingfishers were seen flying into the windows of her home.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday (Feb 2) the Bedok resident said: "We need help. Even bird spikes don't stop them."

The clip shows the kingfishers crashing into the window, but they recover quickly and fly to a nearby tree, before flying into the windows again.

According to a report published by the National Parks Board in 2024, birds do not see windows the same way humans do, as they do not understand reflections.

If they see a reflection of a tree in a window, they will think it is an actual tree and could fly into the window — causing severe injuries and death.

Migratory birds, like kingfishers, are vulnerable when they pass through such unfamiliar environment.

Last November, a bus stop in Dairy Farm Road near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve saw several birds killed within 24 hours after they flew into its clear panels.

The Land Transport Authority has since installed frosted strips on four bus stops there.

NParks recommends home owners to put up decals on windows with dots, stripes and other "visually interesting" shapes with a maximum spacing of 5cm by 5cm as a cost-effective way to deter bird collision.

[[nid:509395]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com