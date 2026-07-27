76-year-old man found dead at foot of Everton Park HDB block

A 76-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Outram on Sunday (July 26) morning.

The incident happened at about 10.20am at Block 3 Everton Park, located in the vicinity of the Police Cantonment Complex and Singapore General Hospital.

An eyewitness told AsiaOne that the man landed outside a nursing resource centre at the ground floor of the block.

A police cordon was extended around an open area next to a community pavilion.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the man was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

They added that no foul play is suspected based on their preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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editor@asiaone.com