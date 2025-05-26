Everton Park residents confront man for spitting at cat's sleeping area

Residents of Everton Park have confronted a man after CCTV footage captured him spitting water into the sleeping area of Timmy, a well-loved community cat — a claim he initially brushed off as "just rinsing his mouth".

Footage posted to TikTok on May 22, showed the man walking through the void deck of Block 5 Everton Park in the early hours of May 19, dressed in office attire and carrying a briefcase.

As he passed a table and bench along the wall, he was seen releasing a stream of water from his mouth.

According to the TikTok user who posted the video, the spot he spat on is where Timmy sleeps during the day. They claimed this had been happening daily at around 4am.

Bakery owner Lin, 36, told Shin Min Daily News that she and other residents had noticed water stains near the cat's bed for months.

At first, they didn't think much of it, but as the stains appeared more frequently, they decided to install a CCTV camera to find out what was happening.

When the footage revealed the man spitting into the area for three consecutive days, residents decided to take action.

Knowing he returns from work at a fixed time, a group waited for him at the void deck early on Thursday morning.

When confronted, the man initially said nothing and only nodded. He later pointed at his mouth, suggesting he had just been rinsing it.

But under further questioning, he admitted to spitting into the area and apologised.

He promised not to do it again and said he would accept any consequences if he repeated the behaviour.

Residents said they found his actions upsetting and could not understand why he would target a defenceless animal.

Still, since he had apologised, they agreed not to pursue the matter further.

Timmy is well known in the Everton Park community.

Residents and shopkeepers take turns feeding him, cleaning his sleeping area and taking him to the vet when needed.

A cat bed is set up for him at the corner of the void deck, with a photo and sign displaying his name.

Some neighbours have even posted photos of Timmy online, with images showing him resting on benches, in baskets and even curled up inside a flower pot.

"He's like our little star. Everyone knows Timmy. Seeing him always brightens my day," one resident said.

