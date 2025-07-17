'Everyone's time is respected': ComfortDelGro to introduce new taxi cancellation, waiting fee policy

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, will be implementing a new cancellation and waiting fee policy for customers who book taxis through the CDG Zig app.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 16), ComfortDelGro said that the new policy will kick in on July 31, but that there will be a risk-free "waiver period" so that both passengers and drivers have time to familiarise themselves with the changes before they are fully enforced.

During the waiver period, customers will not be charged even if fee conditions are met. Cancellation fees will only apply from Sept 1 and waiting fees will apply from Oct 15.

Customers will have four free cancellations per month according to the new cancellation policy, which are only applicable to situations when the taxi has not arrived at their pickup point. Beyond the four allowances, each subsequent cancellation will cost $4.

Drivers who cancel rides will also face penalties "to ensure that both parties are treated fairly", according to ComfortDelGro on their website. They didn't specify the exact penalties.

If a taxi has already arrived at their pickup point — as determined by their GPS data — customers will immediately incur a $4 fee for cancelling the ride.

Customers who do not arrive at their pickup point more than five minutes after their driver arrives will be considered a "no-show" and will be charged a $5 fee.

A waiting fee will also be charged if customers arrive more than four minutes late. Customers will be charged in $3 in five minute intervals, up to a maximum of $9.

According to ComfortDelGro, the cancellation and waiting fees are mutually exclusive. This means that waiting fees will be charged only when customers complete their trip, while cancellation fees are charged only when customers fail to complete their trip.

For customers using cashless payment methods, the additional fees will be deducted immediately upon cancellation. On the other hand, customers paying with cash will have the cancellation fee added to their next ride's fare.

Enhancing reliability and fairness: ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro said that it is implementing the new policy "to enhance reliability and fairness for all users", and to ensure that "everyone's time is respected".

Cancellation fees also help ensure fair compensation for drivers, said the taxi operator.

"Our policy is designed to be transparent, equitable, and to improve the overall experience by encouraging responsible booking and cancellation practices," adding that fees are being "kept kept as low and fair as possible".

ComfortDelGro also encouraged customers to reach out via their customer service hotline at 6552 4525 or their in-app help centre if they need assistance or are charged wrongly.

dana.leong@asiaone.com