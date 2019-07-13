Ex-bank executive found guilty of sharing information to promote child sex activities

German national Michael Frank Hartung is now out on bail of $15,000 and is expected to be sentenced on Aug 15.

SINGAPORE - A senior bank executive formerly with Deutsche Bank met up with four other men in Singapore and shared with them information to promote child sex activities in the Philippines.

German national Michael Frank Hartung, who used to earn $250,000 a year, was unaware that the other men were undercover police officers.

After a trial of more than 20 days, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam on Friday (July 12) found the 48-year-old Singapore permanent resident guilty of two counts of distributing such information to the men, identified only as Michael, Jackson, Paul and Frank.

Their real names were not revealed in court documents.