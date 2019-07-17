Ex-cabby admits to negligent driving which led to NUS student's death and injuries to 3 others

Yap Kok Hua, 55, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday (July 17) to negligent driving and causing NUS student Kathy Ong Kai Ting's death.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver made a discretionary right turn at a signalised Clementi Road junction despite knowing a car was hurtling towards him from the opposite direction.

The consequences were fatal.

The car driven by Mr Ng Li Ning, 21, ploughed into Yap Kok Hua's taxi and the accident caused the death of one of the cabby's passengers - National University of Singapore (NUS) student Kathy Ong Kai Ting, 19.

The three other passengers in the taxi - Mr Zon Lim Thou Jung, Mr Lim Jin Jie and Mr Ting Jun Heng, all of whom were 22 years old - suffered serious injuries, including those affecting the brain.

Prior to the accident, Yap had failed to ensure that his three rear passengers were belted up.

Yap, 55, who no longer drives a taxi, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday (July 17) to negligent driving and causing Ms Ong's death, as well as negligent driving and causing grievous hurt to the men.

The court heard that Yap's four passengers had boarded the taxi at Clementi Mall in Commonwealth Avenue West at around 7.30pm on April 19 last year.

He was told to take them to Tembusu College in NUS.

Yap drove towards the signalised cross junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road, and stopped when the lights turned red.

When the lights turned green, he moved forward into the right-turn pocket.

He then stopped and checked for vehicles coming from the opposite direction. The court heard that he did so before the green right-turn arrow came on.

He saw Mr Ng's car coming towards him from the opposite direction at a high speed but decided to execute the discretionary right turn anyway.

The younger man, who was then travelling at speeds of up to 97kmh despite the 70kmh limit, was unable to avoid the taxi and slammed into it.

The court heard that Yap's taxi was then travelling at 24kmh. Both vehicles spun and were severely damaged.

Ms Ong, who was seated in the rear-left passenger seat, was taken to the National University Hospital where she died of multiple injuries about three hours later.

The three other taxi passengers were taken to the same hospital. Mr Zon Lim, who was seated in the front seat, suffered a brain injury and had multiple glass pieces in his wounds.

The rear-right passenger, Mr Lim Jin Jie, was found with blood outside his brain and a spinal fracture. Both men were hospitalised for eight days.

Mr Ting, who was seated in the rear-centre passenger seat, suffered a "traumatic brain injury" and was vegetative at first but later "managed to progress" , the court heard.

He was hospitalised for 54 days and was referred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after his discharge for rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said that the accident could have been avoidable if Mr Ng's car had been travelling at 70kmh.

The Straits Times understands that action will be taken against him.

The DPP also urged District Judge Victor Yeo to sentence Yap to at least eight weeks' jail and disqualify him from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

The court heard that Yap has been fined multiple times for offences, including speeding and failing to conform to red light signals.

He was fined up to $200 on each occasion.

Lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation represented Yap.

Mr Tan pleaded for his client to be sentenced to a maximum of six weeks' jail and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

The lawyer said that Yap, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, had lost his driving licence following the accident.

He added that Yap is currently seeing a doctor for an acute kidney injury and a jail sentence which is "longer than necessary may affect his full recovery".

Yap is now out on bail of $10,000 and is expected to be sentenced on Aug 2.

For causing Ms Ong's death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
&#039;Everything is gone&#039;: Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It&#039;s fake, say police
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It's fake, say police

LIFESTYLE

Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later

SERVICES