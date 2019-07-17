Ex-cabby admits to negligent driving which led to NUS student's death and injuries to 3 others

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver made a discretionary right turn at a signalised Clementi Road junction despite knowing a car was hurtling towards him from the opposite direction.

The consequences were fatal.

The car driven by Mr Ng Li Ning, 21, ploughed into Yap Kok Hua's taxi and the accident caused the death of one of the cabby's passengers - National University of Singapore (NUS) student Kathy Ong Kai Ting, 19.

The three other passengers in the taxi - Mr Zon Lim Thou Jung, Mr Lim Jin Jie and Mr Ting Jun Heng, all of whom were 22 years old - suffered serious injuries, including those affecting the brain.

Prior to the accident, Yap had failed to ensure that his three rear passengers were belted up.