Ex-enforcement officer for HSA contractor charged with seeking bribes over vape raids

An enforcement supervisor from a Health and Sciences Authority-contracted company has been charged for attempting to obtain bribes in exchange for information regarding a HSA vape raid.

Michael Anthony Pillai, a 34-year-old Singaporean, was charged in court on Friday (Sept 5) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Pillay had attempted to obtain bribes amounting to $8,000 on multiple occasions in 2024 from Chua Wee Ming in exchange for exclusive information about vape raids conducted by HSA, said a statement by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

He was working for WSH Experts, a private agency subcontracted to aid HSA's tobacco regulation unit, reported CNA.

Chua, a 34-year-old Malaysian man, has been linked to a vape stash worth more than $6 million which was seized by HSA.

Chua's methods to do so included getting a 38-year-old man to smuggle vapes into Singapore and enlisting a fellow Malaysian man to conduct surveillance on the warehouse holding the confiscated vapes, reported CNA.

The unit, whose location was not disclosed, contained more than 540,000 vape-related items worth over $6.5 million in total, reported The Straits Times.

Chua allegedly also recruited another man to climb into the unit containing the stash, and this man roped in yet another accomplice. Both have been jailed for their roles, reported CNA.

According to court records, Chua has been remanded since October last year and has over 20 charges against him, with a pre-trial conference fixed for later this month.

Pillay's case has been adjourned to Oct 3.

If convicted of corruption, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

