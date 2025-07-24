Ex-inmate featured in documentary on Changi's maximum security prison returns to court to face fresh charges

Graceson Ang, an ex-inmate who was featured in CNA's Inside Maximum Security documentary, appeared in court on Thursday (July 24) over fresh charges.

The 40-year-old Singaporean is accused of failing present his passport when leaving for Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint in March 2023 and lying that he had lost his passport the following month when applying for a passport.

Ang is also charged with importing mini LED flashlight stun guns in a parcel on Mar 7, 2023.

At the time of importing the stun gun, he was under a remission order from November 2022 to June 2025.

He was charged with the three offences last month.

CNA reported that the prosecutor sought another two weeks' adjournment for the Singapore Customs and Central Narcotics Bureau to complete their investigations.

The case was adjourned for investigations to be completed.

Ang's lawyer said that he would be meeting him on Friday (July 25).

If convicted of leaving Singapore without presenting a passport, Ang could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Making a false statement on a passport application comes with a prison term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

For importing stun guns, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $100,000 or three times the value of the goods, or both.

If it is a repeat offence, he faces up to three years' jail, a fine of up to $200,000 or four times the value of the goods, or both.

Ang was one of the five inmates in the four-episode documentary, which was first aired on Jan 18, 2022.

His fears of his wife asking for a divorce, along with the pain of missing precious years with his children, were among the emotional highlights.

