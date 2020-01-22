Ex-instructor at muay thai gym found guilty of sexually assaulting woman after class

SINGAPORE - A muay thai instructor offered Thai massage to one of his female trainees even though he was not trained to perform it.

He then sexually assaulted the woman while massaging her.

On Wednesday (Jan 22), Tan Wai Luen, 30, was found guilty of sexually penetrating the 33-year-old woman without her consent.

He is one of the co-founders of Encore Muay Thai in Joo Chiat Road, but is no longer an instructor there.

In delivering her verdict on Wednesday, District Judge Ong Chin Rhu said that the victim's testimony in court was credible.

The judge said Tan "lacked credibility" and his version of events was "contrived".

The victim, who cannot be named to protect her identity, testified that she attended a free trial class at Encore Muay Thai on Oct 1, 2016, after she saw an advertisement on Facebook.

Tan was the instructor of the class, which had three other women whom she did not know.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy, in her submissions, told the district judge that the woman was alone with Tan after the lesson when the other three left and he sat her down to discuss gym packages.