Ex-lawyer M Ravi dies aged 56

Ex-lawyer Ravi Madasamy, known as M. Ravi, has died at age 56 on Dec 24.

Ravi, who practiced law for over 25 years before being struck off the rolls in May 2024, is known for his human rights cases, including representing inmates facing the gallows and Constitutional challenges against Section 377A.

He had been disbarred for making "false and unwarranted attacks" towards politicians on Facebook in 2020 and being disruptive in court, according to previous media reports.

In August 2024, he was given 14 weeks' jail and fined $5,500 for a string of offences such as pushing a priest in a temple, insulting a saleswoman and pushing a restaurant waitress.

Ravi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006.

He once contested in the 2015 General Election as part of the Reform Party slate for Ang Mo Kio GRC.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 6.50am on Wednesday.

"A 56-year-old man was admitted to the hospital unconscious, where he was subsequently pronounced dead," said a spokesperson.

Based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected. Police investigations are ongoing.

'A big heart for those in need'

Lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam described Ravi as a "deeply courageous lawyer with a brave and kind heart".

"He has helped many people who could not afford legal representation over decades of legal practice. He argued cases with conviction and rigour," he told AsiaOne.

Thuraisingam, who had represented Ravi in court, said they are friends.

"He will be missed by the legal profession."

Kumaran Pillai, publisher of The Independent Singapore, said on Facebook that he received news of Ravi's death on Wednesday morning. The two are friends, having met when Kumaran was editor at The Online Citizen.

"Ravi has been depressed about how things have turned out for him. He confides in me from time to time. He is very helpful and (has) a big heart for those in need," Kumaran wrote.

"RIP Ravi, your contributions to the anti-death penalty movement will not be forgotten."

