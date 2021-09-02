Ex-LTA deputy group director jailed for $1.24m graft case

SINGAPORE - A former Land Transport Authority (LTA) deputy group director was on Thursday (Sept 2) sentenced to 5½ years' jail for taking about $1.24 million in bribes in the form of loans from contractors and sub-contractors.

Henry Foo Yung Thye, 47, who chalked up debts from his gambling addiction, was also ordered to pay a penalty of $1,156,260.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption. Another 29 charges, including cheating offences, were taken into consideration for sentencing.

District judge Jennifer Marie said during sentencing that Foo had persistently asked contractors and sub-contractors for loans, and the bribes involved in the proceeded charges are more than $100,000 for each offence.

The judge added that his gambling disorder has limited mitigating weight as he had others ways of settling his debt.

Foo's offences came to light in October 2018, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau received an anonymous complaint that Foo had been soliciting loans from LTA subcontractors.

For corruption, Foo could have been fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years for each offence.

If the offence is related to a matter or contract with the Government or a public body, the maximum jail term for each offence can be increased to seven years.