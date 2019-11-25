Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling

A 30-year-old woman who owns a hotpot stall at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio is making waves online for her good looks and equally mouth-watering food.

Food review page Damn Worth It recently posted a video of Shirli Ling introducing her 8889 Chicken Hot Pot stall at Block 133 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

In the video posted on Nov 19, the mother of five affably shares what inspired her to start her business, how she came up with her recipe and what you can find on the menu.

She also said that her recipe "comes with lots of love" from her and that maybe customers love it very much because "it's made by a chiobu".

The video, titled 'Ang Mo Kio's Chiobu Chicken Pot', has garnered more than 382,000 views and 3,600 shares to date.

🔥Chiobu Chicken Pot at Angmokio! Half Chicken $18.90 . Full Chicken $26.90 . Cheap Cheap Nett Price 8889 Ji Gong... Posted by Damn Worth It on Monday, 18 November 2019

In the comments, many netizens who had visited Ling's stall before vouched for the delicious food.

Several also praised her beautiful and youthful looks, with a few likening her demeanour to that of 'S-hook lady' Lerine Yeo, who made headlines last year for her Facebook Live videos.

PHOTO: Facebook/Damn Worth It

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the former model has had three marriages and gave birth to her first child when she was 17.

Thanks to the viral video, business has been booming even though the stall, which was opened in mid-July, operates for only six hours a day from 5pm to 11pm.

Ling prepares 40 chickens as well 2kg of handmade meatballs and dumplings for the stall daily, and they get sold out on some days.

Asked about her future plans, Ling shared that while she hopes to expand the business if it continues to do well, she wants to focus on what she is currently doing.