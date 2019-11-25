Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A 30-year-old woman who owns a hotpot stall at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio is making waves online for her good looks and equally mouth-watering food.

Food review page Damn Worth It recently posted a video of Shirli Ling introducing her 8889 Chicken Hot Pot stall at Block 133 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

In the video posted on Nov 19, the mother of five affably shares what inspired her to start her business, how she came up with her recipe and what you can find on the menu.

She also said that her recipe "comes with lots of love" from her and that maybe customers love it very much because "it's made by a chiobu".

The video, titled 'Ang Mo Kio's Chiobu Chicken Pot', has garnered more than 382,000 views and 3,600 shares to date.

🔥Chiobu Chicken Pot at Angmokio! Half Chicken $18.90 . Full Chicken $26.90 . Cheap Cheap Nett Price 8889 Ji Gong...

Posted by Damn Worth It on Monday, 18 November 2019

In the comments, many netizens who had visited Ling's stall before vouched for the delicious food.

Several also praised her beautiful and youthful looks, with a few likening her demeanour to that of 'S-hook lady' Lerine Yeo, who made headlines last year for her Facebook Live videos.

PHOTO: Facebook/Damn Worth It

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the former model has had three marriages and gave birth to her first child when she was 17.

Thanks to the viral video, business has been booming even though the stall, which was opened in mid-July, operates for only six hours a day from 5pm to 11pm.

Ling prepares 40 chickens as well 2kg of handmade meatballs and dumplings for the stall daily, and they get sold out on some days.

Asked about her future plans, Ling shared that while she hopes to expand the business if it continues to do well, she wants to focus on what she is currently doing.

More about
hawker food hawker centres

TRENDING

Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over &#039;promises&#039; during visit to market
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over 'promises' during visit to market
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Chinese doctor insists sucking of urine no &#039;show&#039;
Chinese doctor insists sucking of urine no 'show'
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates

SERVICES