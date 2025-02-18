Ex-national swimmer Mark Chay named Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general

Former Olympic swimmer Mark Chay will take the helm at the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) as their new secretary-general come April 1.

Chay's new appointment was announced on Tuesday (Feb 18) in a press release from the SNOC.

Chay will be taking over the post from veteran administrator Chris Chan, who will be retiring after 23 years.

At the same time, Chay will be stepping down from his current role as SNOC vice-president.

The 43-year-old former national athlete has represented Singapore on the global stage at the Olympic, Asian, Southeast Asian, and Commonwealth Games.

Aside from bringing firsthand experience as an athlete, he has also demonstrated strong leadership in sports governance as president of Singapore Aquatics, the press release stated.

Chay, who'd previously served as a Nominated Member of Parliament, was also a coach for seven-time Paralympic gold medallist, Yip Pin Xiu, from 2019 to 2022.

The SNOC had engaged a consultancy firm to look for suitable candidates before deciding on Chay, reported The Straits Times.

"Looking ahead, my focus will be on supporting our athletes in their pursuit of excellence, fostering a sporting community rooted in friendship and respect, and inspiring the next generation to dream big," said Chay, on his ambitions moving forward.

"By working closely with the sporting community, I look forward to advancing these efforts and celebrating the unifying and uplifting power of sport," he added on his appointment.

He also spoke about developing local sports administrators as another way to strengthen Singapore's presence on the international sports stage.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, congratulated Chay on his new appointment.

"I know Mark will be modest about his role but will carry a quiet but steely resolve as he goes about his work, in the true spirit of a champion," he expressed, at the same time thanking Chan for contributions.

Tong added: "SNOC is a vital partner for MCCY as we strengthen the sporting culture and ecosystem in Singapore. Especially with our recent plans, we have made great strides so far, but I still believe that the best years of sport are lie ahead of us."

dana.leong@asiaone.com