Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments

A woman who allegedly cheated around 70 friends and acquaintances of more than $800,000 is under police investigation.

Ms Alexandra Low, a former financial analyst, is believed to have borrowed money under various pretexts, such as having to make a down payment for a house, according to a copy of a police report obtained by The Straits Times.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that more than 10 separate police reports have been filed by Ms Low's alleged victims.

The report seen by the ST stated that 73 friends had loaned Ms Low money after she approached them with various reasons.

Some were told that she needed the money to pay off debts incurred by her uncle due to a work accident, while others were told that her mother was in a hospital and she desperately needed to pay bills.

But Ms Low, 25, told the police that she had borrowed around $800,000 to $900,000 from friends for breast enhancement treatments.

Her friends who spoke to ST said they found out about the alleged ruse after they started talking among themselves and realised that she had been borrowing money from many of them. Some confronted her about the loans while some friends accompanied her to a police station to "confess" last month.