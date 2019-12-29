Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments

The sum involved more than $800,000 borrowed from around 70 individuals under various pretexts.
PHOTO: ST
Cara Wong
Kenji Chong
The Straits Times

A woman who allegedly cheated around 70 friends and acquaintances of more than $800,000 is under police investigation.

Ms Alexandra Low, a former financial analyst, is believed to have borrowed money under various pretexts, such as having to make a down payment for a house, according to a copy of a police report obtained by The Straits Times.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that more than 10 separate police reports have been filed by Ms Low's alleged victims.

The report seen by the ST stated that 73 friends had loaned Ms Low money after she approached them with various reasons.

Some were told that she needed the money to pay off debts incurred by her uncle due to a work accident, while others were told that her mother was in a hospital and she desperately needed to pay bills.

But Ms Low, 25, told the police that she had borrowed around $800,000 to $900,000 from friends for breast enhancement treatments.

Her friends who spoke to ST said they found out about the alleged ruse after they started talking among themselves and realised that she had been borrowing money from many of them. Some confronted her about the loans while some friends accompanied her to a police station to "confess" last month.

The average loan amount was around $6,500 but one person lent $121,500, according to the police report.

A former schoolmate and close friend told ST that Ms Low had borrowed more than $20,000 from her in August.

Ms Low had claimed that she desperately needed the money to pay for her house's down payment but could not come up with the cash as her father had loaned money to another friend.

She also told the friend — who declined to be named — that she could pay back the sum within the week, but subsequently dragged out the payment in stages, coming up with different excuses each time. She also allegedly asked for more loans after repaying the original amount.

"We thought it was her father (who) went into a lot of debt. That's why even though she wasn't telling us the truth, we still lent her money, because she sounded really desperate," said the 25-year-old friend, who is still owed more than $5,000.

Another friend, a 27-year-old former schoolmate at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), said he had trusted Ms Low enough to loan her $1,000.

"This wasn't someone who's a serial gambler who doesn't have a job… She was a very esteemed member of NTU and she was a valedictorian of the school," said the friend, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan.

He added that it did not make sense to sue her for the money as the amount they could claw back would not be worth the legal fees.

Ms Low admitted to using the money for "beauty treatments", but said she has, through her father, paid back around $400,000 to various creditors.

She said she has been let go from her job after someone told her bosses about the police investigation.

"In terms of repayment I do intend to repay, but I do have to find the means for another source of income," she added, noting that she was undergoing "psychological treatment and counselling" for her behaviour.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Financial crimes NTU Plastic surgery / Aesthetic treatment Internet crimes and scams

TRENDING

Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
5 unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020
5 unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place
A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES