Ex-police officer executed for Kovan double murder

A former police officer convicted of the murder of two men in 2013 has been executed on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Iskandar bin Rahmat was sentenced to capital punishment on Dec 4, 2015 for killing Tan Boon Sin, 67, and his elder son, Tan Chee Heong, 42, on July 10, 2013.

Iskandar had previously appealed against his conviction but was rejected by the Court of Appeal in 2017.

His petitions to the president for clemency were also denied.

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday, the 46-year-old was accorded full due process under the law and was represented by legal counsel both during the trial and at the appeal.

"Capital punishment is imposed only for the most serious crimes, including murder," they added.

Kovan double murder

During the time of the killings, Iskandar had been facing financial troubles and imminent bankruptcy with over $60,000 in debt.

The veteran police officer of 14 years had known about the large sum of money kept in Boon Sin's safe deposit box based on a previous police report made by the latter regarding a case of theft.

Iskandar then hatched a plan to steal the money to repay his debts on July 10, 2013, the deadline for him to make a $50,000 settlement, media reports stated.

After getting Boon Sin to retrieve the money from the safe deposit box, Iskandar stabbed him 27 times in his home at Hillside Drive.

Tan's son, Chee Hong, was also stabbed when he entered the house, and was later dragged under Iskandar's getaway car for nearly 1km.

Iskandar fled Singapore following the killings and was apprehended 54 hours later at an eatery in Johor Bahru.

