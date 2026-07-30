Jail for ex-SAF captain who cheated colleagues of over $86k, recruited subordinates to procure vapes

A former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain was sentenced to 21 months and two weeks in jail for cheating almost $87,000 from five colleagues and vaping.

Benjamin Song Yong Pang was also fined $6,000. The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating and four vape-related charges on Wednesday (July 29), including the possession of vaping devices.

Song began using e-vaporisers in late 2021 and openly vaped in his office at Nee Soon Camp, reported The Straits Times.

Investigations found that his conduct normalised vaping among his subordinates. He even introduced vaping to a female colleague by giving her a vaping device and supplying vape pods to her.

According to court documents, the former SAF captain incurred significant credit card debt between 2011 and 2018 from patronising Thai clubs and KTVs, although the exact amount was not disclosed.

Between May 2021 and March 2024, Song deceived his five colleagues into handing over $86,750 over a total of 39 occasions.

He lied to them, claiming that he would either invest their money or use it to pay his mother's medical bills.

Each colleague was cheated of amounts between $10,000 and $27,050.

He has made full restitution to his victims, four of whom were his subordinates.

The Health Sciences Authority said Song also recruited three subordinates on multiple occasions to procure and pass vape products to him, according to The Straits Times.

One of his subordinates admitted that he had assisted Song as he was afraid to refuse his superior officer.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com